Family, Bear Clan desperately search for missing Pimicikamak woman last seen in Winnipeg

Family members and volunteers with the Bear Clan citizen patrol spent Saturday searching for a missing woman from northern Manitoba who was last seen in Winnipeg earlier this month.

Jessie Alexia McKay, from Pimicikamak — also known as Cross Lake Cree Nation, a community about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg — was reported missing to Winnipeg police on Monday.

The 22-year-old was seen on Sunday, Sept. 5, near Redwood Avenue and Main Street in the city's North End.

McKay's father, Leonard Ross, dropped her off at a birthday party that day. She called her sister Kristen around 10 p.m., saying she would bring back some birthday cake, but she never made it home.

"I'm glad people came to come and help us look for my daughter," Ross said Saturday.

"It's very hard. I can't imagine sometimes where she is and what's happening with her."

McKay was reported missing to Winnipeg police on Monday. She was wearing a multi-coloured hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike runners when she was last seen. (Kirsten Reann Ballantyne/Facebook)

McKay's uncle Christopher Ross was also among the group searching the city.

"We're optimistic that she is found today. It's been 13 days already today with no contact whatsoever and no contact in the family, no contact to her friends," he said.

"Hopefully we will find my niece alive and well."

The family is asking the public to look out for McKay. She has a medium build and is about four feet 11 inches tall. She has brown eyes and short hair that is dyed blond.

McKay was wearing a multi-coloured hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike runners when she was last seen.

Bear Clan Patrol volunteers searched the North End on Saturday and put up posters of Jessie McKay. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

The family has a message for McKay, wherever she is.

"Jessie, if you hear this or if you see this, just come home. I want you home, my baby," her father said.

"If a person has my daughter, please don't harm her."

Members of the public can contact Christopher Ross at 204-997-4691 if they have tips or are interested in donating money to help family from Pimicikamak cover costs while they are in Winnipeg to search for McKay.