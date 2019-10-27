Bear Clan, police call for more support to prevent violent crime in Winnipeg

In a residential neighbourhood in the north of Winnipeg, Sean Davis stands in front of a house, a police cruiser out front, and yellow tape still blocking the entrance.

Inside, a 14-year-old was stabbed to death this weekend in what police have deemed a homicide.

"I just wish it never happened," said Davis, whose daughter lives across the street with her kids. "Some parents, I couldn't imagine how they feel."

The girl's death, along with a double homicide just a few hours later closer downtown, made for a deadly weekend in the city

It's just what the Indigenous-led patrol group, the Bear Clan Patrol, has been working hard to prevent in Winnipeg's inner-city communities.

"These are not strangers to us. One of our volunteers, her daughter was one of the ones that was stabbed. She survived, thankfully," executive director James Favel said.

"These are people that we know, we're familiar with, and care about. So it's very tragic to see these kinds of things come about in our community."

Favel said they have made ground in some of the city's most crime-ridden areas, and the events that transpired do not represent the community as a whole.

"We work very hard to help build up our community, and help support, especially our youth. We want to provide a different path for them. And you always feel like you failed when these kinds of things happen," he said.

"So for all the the work that we do, there's still so much left to be done."

Favel pointed to the need to tackle the causes of crime, including poverty, and mental health and addiction issues.

"We need more resources available," he said. "These things happen because people are not feeling like they're connected. They're not feeling like they have any real options."

Police were called to Ross Avenue and Isabel Street at 2:30 a.m. where two men were found with serious upper body injuries. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Police union calls for more officers

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Police Association said the weekend's homicides are an example of why more policing resources are "urgently needed to keep people safe."

"Winnipeg has a serious and out-of-control crime problem, and it will only get worse unless steps are taken to reverse it," said the union's president Maurice Sabourin in a statement.

"Our violent crime problem will not be addressed with tweets. It will be addressed with additional resources for the [Winnipeg Police Service] to ensure members are on the streets," Sabourin wrote.

But the city's police chief said it's not an issue that can be tackled by police alone.

"This is not just a police response, or a police problem. We certainly have a role to play in this, and we're doing our best to respond to these things, but other things have to occur as well," said Chief Danny Smyth.

"When I talk about drugs, it's a health crisis. We need the ability to help people with addictions. When it comes to gangs, we need to be able to rely on some of the services that help gang members exit the lifestyle. It can't just all fall on the police to keep order and arrest people. It's bigger than that," said Smyth.

He said at least a third of the recent homicides have been either drug or gang related.

"It's having an impact," he said.

"Certainly the circumstances were as such that it really was an unusual weekend. But we have been talking about the impact on meth and some of the gang violence for quite some time now," he said.

"This was just an illustration of what happens when it all comes together."