Bear Clan Patrol search Winnipeg streets for 2 Indigenous women, 1 missing nearly a year

Bear Clan Patrol volunteers also searching for Thunder Bay's Latanya Tait, last seen in Winnipeg Jan. 16

CBC News ·
A missing poster of a woman named Ashlee Shingoose is taped on a pole on a wintery day.
Ashlee Shingoose, 31, was last seen in the area of Henry Avenue, between Main and Martha streets, in March of 2022. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing. (CBC)

Volunteers with the Bear Clan Patrol and family members were out in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, searching for any tips about a woman who went missing early last year.

Ashlee Shingoose, 31, was last seen on March 11, 2022, around Henry Avenue, between Main and Martha streets, according to a post by the Southern Chiefs Organization.

Her father, Albert Shingoose, spoke briefly to CBC News to say his whole family is concerned for her wellbeing.

"My wife is worried about her daughter and also me, her sisters. They want to know where their sister is. My wife wants to know where Ashlee is. We'd like to find her," Albert said.

"Please, anyone, call us. Let us know where she is."

A man in a black ball cap wearing a high vis vest looks at the ground while a man with sunglasses stands in the background on the left side.
Albert Shingoose says his whole family is deeply concerned for Ashlee, 31, whose been missing since March. (CBC)

Kevin Walker, the interim director of Bear Clan, says her disappearance is a mystery.

"It's becoming a concern that she hasn't contacted anybody in a long time. So we're going to be out today with the family and hopefully that we can drum up some leads with getting the posters up and having it on our social media platforms," he told CBC News.

Latanya Tait is described as a five-foot-seven Indigenous woman with a medium build, medium-length brown curly hair, and brown eyes. In this photo she is grinning while looking at the camera.
The family of Latanta Tait, of Sachigo Lake First Nation, says they have not heard from her since before Christmas. (Submitted by Thunder Bay Police Service)


Bear Clan Patrol volunteers are continuing to search on Wednesday evening to search for another woman — Latanya Tait.

Thunder Bay Police Service said in an update on Wednesday that the 25-year-old from Sachigo Lake, an Oji-Cree First Nation, had been seen in Winnipeg on the evening of Jan. 16.

Previously, Tait was last seen on Jan. 1 in Thunder Bay. Her family said they haven't heard from Tait since before Christmas.

With files from Stephanie Cram and CBC Thunder Bay

