Prominent Bear Clan member dismissed over questions about soliciting families

A longtime member of the Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol Inc. was let go earlier this month over concerns he may have been soliciting money from desperate families, according to the group's leader.

"I'm not angry with him, and I don't undervalue what he does, he's good at what he does, but for the safety of this organization I had to make certain calls," said James Favel, the Bear Clan's executive director.

Favel told CBC News the group's board decided to part ways with Darryl Contois, who has been searching with the volunteer group since it re-emerged in 2015.

Contois denies any wrongdoing and says there's no truth to the allegations.

"It kind of hurt me, it bothered me, because I'm being accused of something I didn't do," he said.

Contois has helped in searches for dozens of missing people in both Manitoba and Ontario, and most notably, the search for 14-year-old Azraya Kokopenace, whose body Contois discovered in Lake of the Woods in 2016.

Contois said he was one of the original members in a previous version of the group in the 1990s, and was also part of Drag The Red before taking on a larger role with Bear Clan.

Concerns raised about freelancing

Favel said Contois became a paid member with the group earlier this year and was made to sign an employment contract in April.

He said he had concerns Contois wasn't abiding by the agreement, which he says made it clear to Contois he was not to approach families or organize searches without going through the Bear Clan.

Bear Clan's policy is to provide their services for free, and only if a family member invites them to search.

James Favel said he dismissed Contois becasue he suspected him of freelancing under the Bear Clan Patrol name and asking families for money. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Favel said he suspected Contois may have been freelancing his services prior to the agreement, before any written rules were in place within the organization, and decided to put the rules in writing this spring.

"We're in a position where integrity is important and we had some issues with Darryl seeking out families in need and soliciting them for search purposes," said Favel.

He said he drew up the contract to ensure proper practices and protocols were being followed, and agreed to pay Contois $100 a day for searching, but says Contois failed to abide by the terms.

"He does a good job when he's out there searching, but we don't actively go out and go to a grieving family and offer to help search for their loved one," he said.

"And then he was soliciting funds from these families, and again that's something we don't do."

'I never asked families for money'

Contois denies these claims and says he was dismissed from his role as co-ordinator for the search group on Nov. 5 without any explanation.

Later, he heard from other members that he was being accused of asking families for money in exchange for searches.

"I've never asked families for money. Sure I helped them look for their loved one, I'm guilty of that, but I would never go out of my way to ask people for money," said Contois.

Darryl Contois said he has never asked families for money in exchange for searches. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Contois said he only accepted money from a family once, recently, which was $100 to help him pay for gas to return to the city after searching for several weeks near the Ebb and Flow First Nation area, about 185 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

He said the woman who gave him the money is a family friend who was helping him get back to the city because he had to find his own way there and back and was to be reimbursed by Bear Clan later.

He also said he was forced to borrow $100 from his nine-year-old niece to get to Ebb and Flow also, because he was never given expense money or paid upfront.

Contois said he received payment from the Bear Clan for that work on the day he was let go.

He said families often offer to pay for food and out-of-pocket expenses. On one occasion, he said a family paid for gas and oil to use his boat on the river, and last year a hotel room for him was paid for by a First Nation in Ontario so he wouldn't have to sleep in his car.

'It hurts me'

Favel said he does not have proof Contois was soliciting funds after the contract was made.

"The bottom line is I have no idea what he's doing because he doesn't report properly," said Favel.

Contois denies not reporting his actions to Favel and said it was often difficult to reach the leader of the group.

"I called James to let him know what's been happening, I have a pay-as-you-go phone, and a lot of times I tried contacting him and he doesn't answer his phone," said Contois.

Contois said any time a family reached out to him for help in a search he always referred them to Favel.

"It hurts me. You know my mom was very proud of me."

"Bear Clan has done a lot of good things, that I got to admit … but what they accused me of doing I did not do," said Contois.

"I'm there to be there for the family, 'cause I know how it feels to lose a loved one."

Bear Clan doesn't ask for money

Favel said the group never reaches out to families first, and never asks for money in exchange for searches.

"As Bear Clan, we would never phone a family that's missing a loved one and solicit them and offer ourselves," he said.

"If they want our help we are there. People send us messages all the time and we respond."

Favel said he does not believe the situation is a police matter, but an internal one that stems form Contois not abiding by the terms of a contract and reporting his involvement with families.

"I know he took money a couple of times, I don't know when or how often, how frequently but I know that it happened, and that's what we can't have. We can't have somebody freelancing themselves as Bear Clan," said Favel.

Contois said he never solicited families to initiate searches, and often went on his own without being told by Bear Clan, but said if Favel sees what he was doing as freelancing, it was as a volunteer and no money ever exchanged hands.

"I guess you would call that freelancing," he said.

"I don't really want to fight it, because it's just more or less to let the public know I'm not there to take your money for searches," said Contois.

"This is my name, I love doing what I do," he said.