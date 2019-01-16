City of Winnipeg, Bell Canada contribute $200K to Bear Clan Patrol

Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol has another $200,000 in operating funds thanks to a pair of donations.

Telecommunications company Bell Canada donated $150,000 to the Selkirk Avenue-based communuty organization on Wednesday. The City of Winnipeg contributed another $50,000.

The money will allow the citizen patrol group to employ nine people and organize 1,500 volunteers in 45 communities, co-founder James Favel said at a media event at the organization's new office.

This represents a lot of growth since the patrol was founded in 2014, he said.

"We were 12 volunteers, we had a budget of $900 and we served only the community of Dufferin, where we are now," Favel said Wednesday, adding the organization's growth has been challenging to manage.

"These funds will help us build the capacity to better sustain ourselves."