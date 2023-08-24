Community members disappointed after food bank in Winnipeg's North End closes

The closure of a food bank in Winnipeg's North End neighbourhood has left some community members wondering where they'll get their next few meals.

"[It] just means one less place I can get food from," said Danny Thomas, who went to the Bear Clan's Selkirk Avenue food bank on Thursday only to find out it was closed.

Thomas said he's been using the food security program for about a year, and he's not sure where he'll go to find food next.

"Every little bit helps," he said.

Bear Clan's board of directors announced the closure in a Facebook post Thursday, saying they hope to resume the program once they secure funding.

"This was a very difficult decision that was not taken lightly. We understand the importance of our community services and despite this setback our commitment remains unwavering," the post says.

Bear Clan's food security program has been distributing donated food resources from its location on Selkirk Avenue since January 2019. A report commissioned by the Bear Clan and released by the University of Manitoba that same year found the program significantly improves access to fresh food.

A sign taped to the food bank’s building says it will be closed for up to eight weeks. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

CBC reached out to Bear Clan officials, who said the bank serves hundreds of people daily and an annual general meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6. The board isn't prepared to make any further statement at this time, an official told CBC.

Shawn Wood, who was also outside the food bank Thursday, said he relies on the program a lot too since he lives next door to the building.

"It breaks my heart," he said. "I see so many people depending on it."

Wood said he suffers from epilepsy and needs to have a food source nearby. He has enough food to get by until at least next week, but will need more once bill payments are due at the end of the month.

"If it closed, I can't get the help I need," Wood said, adding that he saw about 20 to 30 people arrive outside the bank expecting to get food Thursday.

Les Bruce, the owner of the NiiChii Barber and Salon shop located next to the food bank, has also noticed the program's impact.

He said he's often seen people lined up outside the bank waiting to get in.

"It's just a lot of disappointment," Bruce said. "This has been in the community for quite a while."

Wood said he hopes the bank will reopen.

A sign taped to the food bank's building says it will be closed for up to eight weeks. Those in need of emergency food can go to Andrews Street Family Centre, the sign says.