Girl, 8, attacked by bear at Whiteshell Provincial Park
Girl, 8, attacked by bear at Whiteshell Provincial Park

After the bear swiped the tent, cutting the girl's face, it attempted to get the family's food barrel which was hanging from a near-by tree.

Child has been released from hospital after receiving cuts to the face

An eight-year-old girl was left with cuts to the face after being attacked in her tent while camping in Whiteshell Provincial Park last weekend. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

An eight-year-old girl had her face scratched by a black bear at a remote campsite in Whiteshell Provincial Park, the province says. 

The incident happened on Saturday at a campsite on South Cross Lake. 

The bear swiped the tent, cutting the girl's face. Then it attempted to get the family's food barrel, which was hanging from a nearby tree. 

The child's father managed to scare the bear away from the campsite, allowing the family to alert other campers, then get in their canoe and escape. 

The girl was treated in hospital and sent home; she's OK, according to the release. 

Conservation officers are trying to locate the bear. It was last seen swimming away toward toward Caddy Lake. 

Earlier this month, a Winnipeg man was bitten by a black bear along the Mantario trail, much of which is in Whiteshell Provincial Park. 

Though about 30 kilometres separate the two attacks, wildlife experts believe it is unlikely the same bear is involved.

