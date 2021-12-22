Skip to Main Content
Beacon Hill care home in Winnipeg declares outbreak after 8 staff test positive for COVID-19

Beacon  Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home has declared an outbreak after eight staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Concern began on Dec. 14 when a staff member tested positive for the virus

A previous outbreak at Beacon Hill care home was declared over on June 23. (Getty images/Cultura RF)

Beacon  Hill Lodge long term care home had been under suspected outbreak conditions since Dec. 14 after a staff member tested positive. 

A letter from  Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer of Revera, a private operator of personal care homes, says all eight staff members are in self-isolation at home.

All residents in the areas where the infected staff worked will be tested, and are being told to stay in their rooms until cleared by public health, the letter says.

Residents are monitored twice daily for symptoms, and only designated caregivers and palliative residents are allowed to visit. 

Individual recreation activities will continue. 

A previous outbreak at the care home was declared over on June 23.

