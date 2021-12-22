Beacon Hill care home in Winnipeg declares outbreak after 8 staff test positive for COVID-19

A Winnipeg personal care home has declared an outbreak after eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Beacon Hill Lodge long term care home had been under suspected outbreak conditions since Dec. 14 after a staff member tested positive.

A letter from Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer of Revera, a private operator of personal care homes, says all eight staff members are in self-isolation at home.

All residents in the areas where the infected staff worked will be tested, and are being told to stay in their rooms until cleared by public health, the letter says.

Residents are monitored twice daily for symptoms, and only designated caregivers and palliative residents are allowed to visit.

Individual recreation activities will continue.

A previous outbreak at the care home was declared over on June 23.