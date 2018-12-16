17-year-old beaten with baton, threatened with knife in carjacking

A 17-year-old girl was beaten with a baton by a pair of thieves who took her car keys Wednesday evening, Winnipeg Police say.

Police were called to the 500 block of London Street at 5:30 p.m. after the young woman's car was stolen.

She told police she had just parked her car when a man and woman walked up to her. The woman was holding a baton, and the man had a utility knife.

After being hit with the baton several times, the girl said her keys were taken and used to steal her car.

She didn't require medical treatment, police say.

Crashed into tree

Her debit card, which had been inside the car, was used to make a purchase a short time later in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

Patrolling officers spotted the stolen car at 3:25 a.m. Thursday near near Toronto Street and St. Matthews Avenue. After speeding away, the female driver crashed into a tree in the 200 block of Toronto Street.

A man and woman fled on foot, but police caught up with them a short distance away.

A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with robbery, flight from police, driving while disqualified, fraud under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a weapon.

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery, fraud under $5,000, and three counts of possession of a weapon.

Both were detained in police custody.

