Bathroom reno uncovers boozy time capsule
What was supposed to be a straight forward bathroom reno has taken a Manitoba couple on a trip back in time
The couple made the discovery Thursday night while renovating their bathroom.
"He pulled the vanity mirror out and behind that there was a bottle of wine and a note taped to it."
Letter dated March 4, 1966
"We had such a good time we decided to leave a bottle of wine just for you," the letter says.
"We hope you will invite us to drink it with you someday even if it is years from this date."
The couple haven't been able to track down any of the people who signed the letter, but the son of one of the carpenters lives down the road. They've reached out and are giving him a copy of the letter.
Even if the couple does manage to find the builders and cheers them to a job well done, Herkert says they're not sure it would be the healthiest idea to try the 53-year-old wine.
"We're a little iffy on that," Herkert said.
So, the original letter, Herkert said, is going back in the wall along with the bottle, which is still full, and a new note that the couple has yet to write.
