Senior Manitoba basketball official charged with sexually assaulting 2 fellow referees

A 42-year-old man who worked as a basketball referee for more than a decade and was a senior official for the Manitoba Association of Basketball Officials as recently as this year is facing sexual assault charges.

Michael Shane Maryk was charged on Nov. 22 with two counts of sexual assault and one count of committing an indecent act, Winnipeg police said in a release Thursday.

An investigation began in April after two men reported separate incidents that had happened while they were referees for the Manitoba Association of Basketball Officials.

Both men were over 18 when the incidents occurred, Winnipeg police said in the release. They told officers they didn't initially report the incidents because they believed their refereeing careers would be put in jeopardy because the accused was in a position of authority at the time and was responsible for assigning games to other officials.

In the release, police said the first victim reported being a closed office with the accused sometime between 2010 and 2011, when the accused started speaking to him in a sexual manner and then committed an indecent act in front of him.

The second victim reported he and the accused refereed a game together out of town in February 2020. After the game, police say the accused gave him a ride and parked the vehicle in a "secluded area" on the way home before performing an indecent act and sexually assaulting him.

The second victim also said he was invited to the accused's house in 2020 under the guise of hosting a party for basketball officials, but he was the only person in attendance. He told police he was then sexually assaulted again, according to the release.

Maryk was released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.

When asked about the possibility of other victims, Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon said while officers won't speculate, they haven't ruled out that possibility. McKinnon wouldn't say if the two victims knew each other.

Worked as referee for about 2 decades

A statement from Basketball Manitoba sent to CBC News by executive director Adam Wedlake said provincial officials didn't hesitate when they were contacted by police in April.

"Basketball Manitoba and the Manitoba Association of Basketball Officials (MABO) acted swiftly to remove this individual from any level of leadership or influence within the basketball community upon initially learning of the matter when the police investigation began," Wedlake said.

The statement also said Maryk is ineligible to participate in Basketball Manitoba or MABO-sanctioned programs.

In an email to CBC News, Wedlake confirmed Maryk worked as the provincial supervisor for MABO prior to his arrest. Wedlake also said Maryk worked as a referee for approximately 20 years, "working games at all levels of the game."

Basketball Manitoba has connected with the two victims and "have been co-operating with the police investigation and following their lead in communicating with others possibly tied to this matter," Wedlake said in the email.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information or who wishes to come forward to call the Winnipeg Police Service sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.

Support is available through Winnipeg Police Service victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.