Winnipeg pitcher to relieve B.C. player at World Baseball Classic
Right-hander Nick Pivetta to be replaced at World Baseball Classic by reliever Ben Onyshko
Reliever Ben Onyshko was added to the Canadian roster for the World Baseball Classic on Thursday as a replacement for right-hander Nick Pivetta.
Onyshko, who has spent four seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization, was 3-2 with a 4.36 earned-run average over 43 appearances for Double-A Arkansas last year.
The Winnipeg left-hander represented Canada at the 2021 WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier.
Pivetta, from Victoria, was expected to be a key starter for the Canadian side along with Cal Quantrill of the Cleveland Guardians.
Pivetta recently had COVID-19 and has not recovered to the point where he felt comfortable to play in the WBC, a Baseball Canada spokesman said in an email.
Over 33 starts for the Boston Red Sox last season, Pivetta was 10-12 with a 4.56 ERA and 175 strikeouts.
Canada will play in Pool C at the World Baseball Classic in Phoenix from March 11-15. The United States, Colombia, Great Britain and Mexico are also in the group.
