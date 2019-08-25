New Filipino group cleans up West End, hopes to inspire others to make neighbourhood safer

A new community group in Winnipeg spent a day cleaning up their neighbourhood — collecting garbage, cigarette butts and discarded needles — to make a safer path for students soon heading back to school.

"We're giving back to the community. It's nice to give something back," said Phem Manansala, one of the administrators of Barangay West End.

The group, which formed about five months ago after the death of teenager Jaime Adao Jr., focused their efforts around school yards and playgrounds in the area on Saturday.

The initiative was a small step, they hope, toward bringing neighbours together and inspiring others to join them.

"It's very important because this is not only for us, this is for our kids in the future," said Manansala.

Barangay West End formed shortly after the death of 17-year-old Jaime Adao Jr. in March 2019. (Aidan Geary/CBC) The cleanup on Saturday was focused around schools and playgrounds. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

"We have to set a good example so when our kids see that we're doing this for them, then the next generation will do the same, I hope."

The group has 1,200 members on its Facebook page and more than 100 of those are actively involved, she said.

The word Barangay means village or community in the Filipino language Tagalog, but the group welcomes everyone, from any background, to join.

"It started as a small community but you know what? It could be a big one," said Manansala. "Hopefully it's not going to stop here. We're hoping for bigger projects, more community work."

Known as "Jimboy" to friends and family, Jaime Adao was killed in his West End home in what police have called a completely random home invasion. (Submitted by Roxanne Roy)

The group was created as the Filipino community came together in the wake of Adao's death on March 3.

The teen, known as "Jimboy" to friends and family, was killed while at home with his grandma in what police have called a completely random home invasion likely fuelled by meth. Two men have been charged in his death.

"We felt every sorrow that day," Manansala said. "We wanted to give something back and keep everybody safe, if we can. We're all mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters. We want everybody's kid to be safe."

Other Barangay groups have also started in the North End and West Kildonan, but the West End one is the biggest, said Manansala.

Members of Barangay West End spent Saturday cleaning up around schools in their neighbourhood. (Aidan Geary/CBC) Members of Barangay West End carried garbage bags as well as containers for needles during their clean up. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

"I think not only us [in the Filipino community] have this in our hearts. I mean, everyone wants their family safe," Manansala said.

"For us, it always starts with your neighbour. I mean, who's going to help you out if it's not your neighbour? So that's one of our initiatives in the West End — get to know your neighbour."