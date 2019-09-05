'Literally a miracle' nobody was injured in shooting outside Winnipeg bar: police

A man is under arrest, and a police officer says it's "literally a miracle" no one was injured, after a shooting outside a popular Winnipeg bar early Saturday.

Officers swarmed the area of Cockburn Street and Corydon Avenue in the early hours of Saturday after a number of rounds were fired around 1 a.m. outside Bar Italia, Staff Sgt. Julio Berzenji told CBC News.

Police believe a man got into a confrontation with people outside and fired several rounds, Berzenji said, but there were no injuries.

"Thank God nobody was hurt," he said.

The man ran away after the shots were fired, he said.

A number of police responded, including the service's helicopter and canine and tactical support teams. The suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.

"It unfolded very fast," Berzenji said, with the man arrested within minutes.

"The stars aligned and everything worked out."

The man is currently in custody and facing a number of charges related to the shooting, the staff sergeant said.

