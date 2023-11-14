Teen charged in Winnipeg shooting that killed Ontario man, injured youth

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter after a Sunday shooting in central Winnipeg left an Ontario man dead and a young person injured, police say.

Police were called to a house on Bannatyne Avenue, just off Lydia Street in the West Alexander area, around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man who was declared dead at the scene of the shooting and an injured male youth in stable condition, Winnipeg police said Monday.

The man has now been identified as 20-year-old Pharrell Asare of Brampton, Ont., police said in a Tuesday news release.

The 15-year-old faces charges of manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence, discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent, and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, Tuesday's news release said.

On Monday, investigators were seen placing evidence markers around the yard of the Bannatyne Avenue house, including tags indicating multiple bullet holes in a back door.