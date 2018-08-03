Winnipeg man charged in 2 Wednesday afternoon bank robberies

A man has been charged following a pair of bank robberies in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday.

Police allege their suspect fled empty-handed in his first attempt to rob a bank in the 300 block of Main Street shortly after 3:30 p.m., but made off with an undisclosed amount of cash when he tried again at a bank in the 200 block of Portage Avenue a few minutes later.

The robber was armed with a knife during his second attempt, police say.

After an investigation by the major crimes unit, police caught up with the suspect at a hotel on Smith Street early Thursday morning. They say the man head-butted an officer during his arrest.

A 24-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon and assault of a peace officer.

