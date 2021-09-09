Banjo Bowl sells out as Bombers, Riders to go toe to toe in Winnipeg this weekend

The September bout that normally sees Saskatchewan Roughriders fans pour into Winnipeg to see their team take on the Blue Bombers is sold out — but this year, the number of green jerseys in the crowd will be minimal.

The 17th annual Banjo Bowl sold out Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bombers.

A spokesperson with the organization told CBC News ticket sales suggest significantly fewer fans than normal from Saskatchewan will be making the trip to Winnipeg this year.

"IG Field will be a sea of royal blue come Saturday afternoon," the spokesperson said.

Pre-game tailgating kicks off at noon for the first time this season. Gates open Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and only those who have been doubly vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed to attend.

This will be the first Banjo Bowl since the Bombers' Grey Cup-winning 2019 season. The pandemic halted play last year, but Winnipeg enters the contest having won four of the last five editions of the game.

Former Bombers kicker Troy Westwood coined the term Banjo Bowl in 2004 based on his infamous characterization of people from Saskatchewan as "a bunch of banjo-picking inbreds."

The matchup between the two rivals is held the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, which traditionally sees scores of Winnipeg fans head to Regina to watch the blue and gold take on the Riders.

The Bombers (4-1) scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to earn a 23-8 victory over the Riders (3-1) on Sunday at this year's Labour Day Classic in front a sellout crowd at Mosaic Stadium.