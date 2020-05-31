No one injured in fire that spread to three garages, city says

A detached garage in Winnipeg's south Osborne area caught fire on Saturday night, with flames extending to two neighbouring garages.

Crews responded to the garage in a back lane off Baltimore Road between Osborne and Casey streets at 9:26 p.m. Saturday, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release on Sunday morning.

The fire was declared under control at 9:50 p.m.

There was no one in any of the garages during the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. No damage estimates are available.