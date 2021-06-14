Winnipeg school in lockdown after man shot in West Broadway area

A school is locked down and police are asking people to avoid part of Winnipeg's West Broadway area after a man was shot.

Police tweeted at about 4 p.m. CT that numerous police units are in the area of Young and Balmoral streets.

The nearby school, Balmoral Hall, is locked down, but all students and staff are safe, police say.

Parents won't be able to pick up students for the "near future," police say.

WPS is responding to a report of a male shot in the area of Young & Balmoral. Numerous police units are on the scene. Please avoid the area. —@wpgpolice

