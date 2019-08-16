Sections of Balmoral, Colony streets closed downtown this weekend

Winnipeg drivers will have to detour around sections of Balmoral and Colony streets that will be closed this weekend for paving work, the city says.

Southbound Balmoral between Qu'Appelle and Ellice avenues will be closed to traffic from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

Likewise Colony will be shut down during the same time period, between Webb Place and Ellice Avenue.

The city suggests drivers plan their trips accordingly.

More from CBC Manitoba: