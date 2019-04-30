Make-up artist Chris Hadley readies Royal Winnipeg Ballet dancer Jaimi Deleau for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West in the new production of The Wizard of Oz. (Heather Milne )

Twenty-four thousand hours, give or take.

That's how much time Royal Winnipeg dancer Jaimi Deleau estimates she has spent in ballet classes or rehearsing for the past 14 years.

That commitment to her craft will be on full display this week when Deleau transforms into the Wicked Witch of the West in the new production of The Wizard of Oz.

Deleau, 24, is one of two dancers performing the role during the May 1-5 run, which also marks the Canadian debut of the show.

In anticipation of her important role, Deleau, who is the only born-and-raised Winnipegger in the professional company, strapped on a GoPro camera over a day and a half and filmed her life.

The short video, commissioned by CBC's Creator Network, reveals the challenges, dedication and some behind-the-scenes fun at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

So what keeps her going when her body aches, her feet hurt and exhaustion sets in?

"Just knowing that I get to do what I love. Dancing is my true passion and I am so fortunate to get to do this as my job every day," said Deleau, who has been dancing since age three.

Watch a day-in-the-life of Deleau: