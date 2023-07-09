Ball hockey tourney brings Indigenous youth across Manitoba together

Scoring goals at an Indigenous ball hockey tournament is one of the highlights of Tristan Ross's summer, who has been making the more than 360 kilometre trip from Berens River First Nation to the annual Winnipeg tourney for the past few years.

"[I'm] just happy to be outside with the boys, play with my team," said Ross,16.

He's one of about 160 other Indigenous youth from 21 different teams who joined in on some ball hockey action on Saturday. The tournament, hosted by Indigenous-led non profit Indigenous Vitality, has been going on for four years now.

"It's fun, [I] love the energy," Ross, who's the assistant captain of the Berens River 17 and under team, said.

Round robin matches concluded Saturday at the Walter Jennings Sports Facility in Winnipeg. The tourney will end with playoffs on Sunday.

Tristan Ross, from Berens River First Nation, has been playing in the tournament for three or four years, he said. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Matt Nobess, founder of Indigenous Vitality, which has been providing sport programming for Indigenous youth across the province since 2017, says the tournament gives youth in First Nations communities a chance to compete in a sport they love.

"They don't have the same opportunities that kids have in the city," Nobess said.

"A lot of these communities and kids coming to Winnipeg and playing in this tournament ... this is their highlight. This is their vacation."

Youth aged seven to 17 traveled from First Nations communities like St. Theresa Point First Nation, Ebb and Flow First Nation, and even Pukatawagan, Man., about 700 kilometres northwest of the city, to play for the weekend.

"They really give it their all," Nobess said. "This is their Olympics. It's a big deal."

Organizer Matt Nobess said the tourney has been growing in popularity over the years. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Family members also came out to cheer on the teams.

"It brings a sense of community and culture and support," Nobess added.

Goalie Jaydence Longbottom, who plays for an Indigenous ball hockey team in Winnipeg, the United Warriors, said he always enjoys the tourney.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It's always a good tournament to play here with the guys."

His teammate Jayden Ward, said it's great to see teams from across the province come to play.

"It's very uplifting honestly. A lot of guys with good energy. It makes for good games," he said.

Jaydence Longbottom's team won all three of their games Saturday, he said. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Nobess said he's amazed at the tournament's popularity this year, since the momentum he had built during the first two years was lost during a two-year break owing to the pandemic.

This year, the tournament sold out about a month ago, he said.

"It's growing and it's really fun to see."

Volunteers from Winnipeg organizations like Four Sacred Hearts, Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, and Two Ten Recovery helped referee and time-keep Saturday's games.

"We look forward to seeing everyone next year," Nobess said.