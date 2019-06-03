Winnipeg baking phenom wins gold at national competition

Tortes, breads, cakes — you name it, Calia Pacle can bake it.

Last week, the high school baking phenom battered the competition (pun intended) at the Skills Canada baking competition in Halifax, where she took home gold.

"I did not think I won. I was so we were all sitting there. Every province was sitting in the room and so bronze was called out. Silver was called up and I was like yeah I definitely did not win at all," Pacle told Weekend Morning show host Nadia Kidwai.

"And then they say Manitoba gold and I was like screaming and my teacher got the reaction the raw footage and it was just like, crazy.

"It was a crazy moment ... it just replays in my mind every single day."

Pacle has been baking for most of her life.

Calia Pacle has been baking for most of her life. (Submitted by Calia Pacle)

It's a bit of a tradition in her family: both sets of grandparents owned bakeries.

She started taking a pastry course in high school at Kildonan East Collegiate.

'You never know what's going to go wrong'

Her teachers encouraged her to put her skills to the test in the Skills Manitoba condition, where she took home gold in the baking category earlier this year, which sent her to the national competition in Halifax.

To win gold, Pacle had to show her mastery of petit four cakes and macarons, the meringue-based confection.

Pacle's petit four cakes and macarons took the top prize. (Submitted by Calia Pacle)

"The trickiest thing was probably my macarons," she said.

"You never know what's going to go wrong, because the texture could just go wrong instantly or the ovens are different everywhere."

Right now, Pacle works as a cake decorator for Sugar Blooms and Cakes and she says dream is to one day open her own business — maybe even franchise it.

