Slain teen's legacy lives on with opening of new Garden City bakery in Winnipeg

The parents of a teen who was murdered during a random home invasion hope the opening of a new bakery and café in their son's name will keep his memory alive.

Jimboy's Delicacies opened in Garden City Friday in honour of Jaime Adao Jr., who was affectionately called Jimboy by his family and friends. A photo mosaic of the teen is prominently displayed on the wall in the new bakery.

"In my heart, we're still grieving. It's never ending, but I know that he's happy watching us and continuing his legacy," said Imelda Adao, his mom.

The Garden City store is the parents' fourth retail location to open. It will serve all-day breakfast in addition to many Filipino buns and treats.

The store is the family's fourth location. They have stores in Winnipeg and one in the Philippines. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Jimboy's dad, Jaimie Adao Sr., was hard at work in the kitchen preparing food for the store's first customers on Friday.

"I'm really speechless today because I always remember him and I want to continue his legacy."

Imelda said she credits her family's love of Jimboy with giving them the strength to carry on without their son.

Jimboy's Delicacies opena in Garden City Friday in honour of Jaime Adao Jr. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

"It is his dream, so we're just continuing it. We used to tell him before not to follow us, because it's really hard work having this kind of business, but he said then, 'No, mom, I have to continue the business.'"

Adao Jr. was killed in a random home invasion in 2019 that shook Winnipeg and devastated the city's tight-knit Filipino community.

The teen is remembered as a talented baker who was well-liked by his high school friends. He was months away from graduating high school when he was stabbed in his own home.

Jimboy's Delicacies has a café that sells Filipino treats and coffee. (Darin Morash/CBC)

The men responsible for his killing are now behind bars and more than three years after their son's murder, Adao's parents refuse to let him be forgotten.

"He's gone. He's in heaven. We're still continuing what his dream is, so we're here again. Never stop dreaming," said Imelda.