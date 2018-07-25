Phone lines repaired in Bakers Narrows, Bell MTS says

All phone service has been restored to people living in Bakers Narrows, Man., Bell MTS says.

The loss of service was due to a severe storm on July 7 that caused extensive damage to some telephone lines in the community near Flin Flon, said Michelle Gazze, a Bell MTS spokeswoman.

Bell MTS crews have now completed repairs to fix the outage, which affected 18 customers, Gazze said.

The storm did not impact cellphone service, she said.

Earlier this week, Jane Robillard said she was frustrated and concerned after she and her neighbours went more than two weeks without phone service following the storm.

Robillard said repairs took too long and the process was "extremely frustrating."

Bakers Narrows is about 615 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.