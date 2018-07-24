A Manitoba woman says she's frustrated and concerned after she and her neighbours went more than two weeks without phone service following a major storm earlier this month.

Jane Robillard said the situation was bad enough after a terrible rainstorm hit Bakers Narrows, Man., near Flin Flon, on Saturday, July 7.

"Trees fell on houses, trees fell on Hydro lines. It was pretty devastating," she said. "We spent the morning chainsawing our way out. We have three different roads we could have gone on that were all blocked."

But it got worse when a windstorm blew through that afternoon, taking down many more trees and knocking out power and phone service for many in the small community in Bakers Narrows Provincial Park, about 615 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Power was restored by Monday evening, she said, but phone service was still out. When she spoke to employees from Bell MTS, the phone service provider, she was told workers would be out by Aug. 1.

Robillard's service was restored Monday and other residents should have service in the next few days, she said. But she says the process took too long and was "extremely frustrating."

"[Bell MTS] needs to provide more efficient service for people in the north," she said.

'More efficient service' needed for the north

Cellphone service in the area is "spotty at best," she said. Some residents have boosters on top of their homes to get better service, or have been driving into Flin Flon to use the phone. She and her neighbours on both sides are seniors, she added, and need the phone for emergencies.

When her mother died last week, she had to go to Flin Flon to call loved ones to let them know, she added.

"We have to count on that phone for medical appointments. … When they call our number it rings and rings and rings, so they assume that you're home or whatever," she said.

"If we need to call an ambulance or [in] any emergency, you have to get in your car and drive somewhere to phone. It's a safety issue — a really big safety issue."

Bell MTS didn't respond to requests for comment.​