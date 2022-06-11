Reelin' in the cheers

It's a proven fact fish are attracted to particular colours, so what do you do if you run a home-based venture turning out one-of-a-kind, hand-painted fishing lures, and it just so happens that you're colour blind?

That was one of the challenges facing Mike Harris four years ago, when the longtime fishing enthusiast founded Element Custom Baits in a downstairs corner of the Transcona abode he shares with his wife Kelsey and, as of May 13, their newborn son Kiptyn.

