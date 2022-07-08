Rogers network outage forces delay in Peter Nygard's bail hearing on sex charge

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges has been put off due to the Rogers Communications network outage.

Prosecutor Jerome Laflamme says it is impossible to have Nygard, who is detained in a Toronto jail, appear in court by videoconference due to the outage at the Toronto-based telecommunications company.

Laflamme says Nygard will appear in Quebec court next week for a bail hearing, but a date was not set.

Nygard, 80, faces one count each of sexual assault and forcible confinement in Quebec.

He is also now accused of 11 counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in Toronto, related to allegations from the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

In addition, Nygard faces extradition to the United States on sex-related charges there.

He has been in custody since being arrested in Winnipeg in December 2020 on nine sex-related charges in New York. He was arrested by Toronto police and transferred there last October.