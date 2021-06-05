Bagel battle brewing over Jets, Habs

A cross-country rivalry has boiled up this week between two hockey-loving bagel shops.

Ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens, Bagelsmith Winnipeg owner Phil Klein lobbed a friendly playoff challenge to Montreal's St-Viateur Bagel over Twitter.

The rules of engagement were simple: whoever's hometown loses this round, the respective bakery will have to shout-out the winner online and make a bagel donation to their local charity of choice.

