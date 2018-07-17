Bag of drugs found in stolen vehicle in Point Douglas

A search of a stolen vehicle in the Point Douglas neighbourhood produced a bag of drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, Winnipeg police say.

Officers say they noticed a vehicle with a stolen licence plate in the area of Redwood Avenue and Main Street on the evening of July 16.

Police noticed a driver and passenger inside the vehicle, which was stolen from East St. Paul on July 4. The licence plate on the vehicle was taken from a Winnipeg vehicle on July 15, police said.

A police dog smelled drugs inside the vehicle.

The search found 126 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of powder cocaine, 49 Percocet tablets, 67 alprazolams, 18 hydromorphine pills and seven omeprazole pills.

A stainless steel pellet gun with a black plastic handle and steel magazine, as well as numerous packaging materials and scales, were also in the bag.

Two suspects are in custody.

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, the driver, faces several charges, including possessing property obtained by crime, possessing methamphetamine, cocaine and a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and carrying a weapon.

A 23-year-old woman, the passenger in the vehicle, faces various possession charges, including property obtained by crime, possessing various drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine and carrying a weapon.

