New transit bus headed for Winnipeg takes muddy detour
Manitoba

The wheels on the bus went round and round, only to end up on a secluded dirt road near Morris. A peculiar photo of a New Flyer transit bus meant to en route to Winnipeg Transit Service sitting on the dirt road has left many wondering, how the wheely bad mistake happened. 

The bus will be delivered to Winnipeg Transit after a thorough inspection, said a New Flyer spokesperson

Ahmar Khan · CBC News ·
The Reeve of Morris, Ralph Groening first posted the photo of the bus on the dirt road near Morris on Tuesday night. (Ralph Groening/Twitter)

A peculiar photo of a New Flyer transit bus stuck on a dirt road has left many wondering how the mistake happened. 

Morris Reeve Ralph Groening tweeted the photo of bus 388, wheels deep in the mud, Tuesday afternoon.

New Flyer, the manufacturer of the bus had shipped it from Crookston, Minnesota to Winnipeg, but it all went awry when a third party delivery driver became lost on Monday night, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The bus has since been removed and will undergo a "thorough inspection prior to delivery to Winnipeg Transit," said the spokesperson.

It's expected to be delivered to Winnipeg Transit in the coming days. 

