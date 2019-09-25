New transit bus headed for Winnipeg takes muddy detour

The wheels on the bus went round and round, only to end up on a secluded dirt road near Morris.

A peculiar photo of a New Flyer transit bus stuck on a dirt road has left many wondering how the mistake happened.

Morris Reeve Ralph Groening tweeted the photo of bus 388, wheels deep in the mud, Tuesday afternoon.

New Flyer, the manufacturer of the bus had shipped it from Crookston, Minnesota to Winnipeg, but it all went awry when a third party delivery driver became lost on Monday night, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The bus has since been removed and will undergo a "thorough inspection prior to delivery to Winnipeg Transit," said the spokesperson.

It's expected to be delivered to Winnipeg Transit in the coming days.