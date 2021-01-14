Backyard rinks, move over: Winnipegger creates his own snowboarding park

Backyard rinks have been exploding in popularity during the pandemic, but one Winnipeg man carved a different path by building his very own snowboard park.

Jeff Schultz first built a three-metre-tall sled ramp in his backyard about 10 years ago, after his father passed away.

He says he stopped using it a few years ago as he was getting older and didn't want to get hurt.

But with the pandemic isolation, he decided to again set it up — albeit a smaller, safer version.

In addition to the ramp, there are a number of other rails and obstacles.

(Sound on) I’ll see your backyard skating rink and raise you a Backyard Snowboard Park! 🙂👏🏂<br><br>I had so much fun making this little backyard snowboard movie this past weekend! <br><br>Hope you enjoy!🤙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pandemiclife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pandemiclife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stayhome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stayhome</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayAtHome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayAtHome</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BackyardRink?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BackyardRink</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowboarding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowboarding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mb</a> <a href="https://t.co/GYepstiVBI">pic.twitter.com/GYepstiVBI</a> —@Jeffschultz204

Though ski hills are currently open, they can fill up fast under the COVID-19 restrictions, so the backyard park is a good alternative, he said.

"You could actually be on your way out to the hill and halfway there … get a notification saying, 'Oh, we're full,'" he said.

"This has been a really nice way to kind of make snowboarding more of [a] part of my personal life."

When he's not using it, he's been letting his neighbours' kids play on the structure.

"I'm uncle Jeff to them. So, during the daytime, if they come over, they can go sledding on it and then at night time I can go snowboarding."

Backyard snowboarding is back for another season! 🏂🤙🙂<br><br>Now I just gotta find my rails. I think they’re on the garage. 🤔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/manitoba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#manitoba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/backyardsnowboarding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#backyardsnowboarding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayHome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayHome</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pandemiclife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pandemiclife</a> <a href="https://t.co/81olVm2JOO">pic.twitter.com/81olVm2JOO</a> —@Jeffschultz204

The park has been a great stress reliever for Schultz during the pandemic. He's currently the caregiver and power of attorney for his 88-year-old aunt, who has dementia and has been feeling isolated.

"That's really taken a toll on me, dealing with the hospital system in combination with, you know, the restrictions, and there's so much unknown as well as dealing with somebody who is in a vulnerable position," he said.

Schultz says the homemade park has helped him relieve stress during the pandemic. (Submitted by Jeff Schultz)

"So this is really something where I think I can kind of set that aside, go out, have some fun, have a little fire, you know, get a little activity, and also feel like I'm accomplishing something that I've never done before."

That sense of accomplishment is something Schultz thinks everyone could use as this pandemic wears on.

"Right now it is imperative that we continue to go after the things that make us joyful and make us who we are and bring us back to ourselves."