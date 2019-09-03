Back to school through the eyes of a first-time teacher

As first-time teacher Frenzie Bulacso puts the finishing touches on her classroom, she looks forward to meeting her new students and takes time to recognize exactly what brought her to this moment.

"Moving here meant a world of opportunities for us, a better life," said Bulacso who immigrated from the Philippines.

"Everyday I try to remind my parents how grateful I am for all they have done for us, for our family."

The 25-year-old is about to start teaching grade 9 and grade 11 French immersion students at Vincent Massey Collegiate.

"It's scary but at the same time there is this boiling excitement inside of me," says Bulacso.

It's an exciting prospect, not just because it's her first year as a teacher but also because of the journey that brought her here.

Bulacso waited in the Philippines for four years as her mother worked in Manitoba before she and her brother and father were able to come to Canada.

"I missed her because she was here working for four years. She'd come home about once a year but it was tough being away from mom," says Bulacso.

In October, it will be 11 years since Bulacso and her family joined their mother and she says her introduction to Manitoba culture was swift.

"Everything was so new. The people, the language. I learned English back home in the Philippines but here it was the real practice because everyone was speaking English and back home is was Tagalog and English," says Bulacso.

Frenzie Bulacso preparing her classroom for students

But it was the introduction to French at Acadia School that changed her world and her path.

"I just fell in love with the language. It sounds funny but I really liked the grammar. People would say that they hate grammar but I don't know I just loved it."

Now, she wants to pass that love of French onto her new students and inspire them too.

"I'm so excited to tell them. 'Hey, if I can learn basic French in high school, make my way to university of St. Boniface and then make my way to be a French immersion teacher. If I can do it, you can do it.'"

Vincent Massey Principal, Tony Carvey, says the minute they interviewed Bulacso, they knew she would be a great addition to the school.

"As a role model for our students who don't have a French background, they can see someone who has gone all the way to now teaching in a classroom. It's great, " says Carvey.

Frenzie Bulacso at her graduation with her husband, Mark, and daugher Feria. (Eleanor Coopsammy/CBC News)

Bulacso, who officially starts a full day of classes Thursday is anxious to get the new school year started.

"As a new teacher there's a lot going on in my head but I think it boils down to me being so excited to meet my students. I can't wait, I'm super excited."