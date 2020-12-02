Province commits $1M for mental health supports in schools

The province is spending over $1 million to support the mental health of Manitoba students and educators as they head back to school, the education minister announced on Tuesday.

The money will be used to train teachers and school staff to talk about mental health and provide supports for students, teachers and staff, Cliff Cullen said at a news conference.

"The first day of school is always an exciting time for both students and staff, but we know it can also be an anxious time," Cullen said.

"We appreciate the anxiety that students and parents are facing and we're going to try to accommodate them as best as we can."

The bulk of the money — $380,000 — will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association to provide supports to those working in education, including online resources in French and English and a peer wellness coaching team.

About $150,000 will be used to engage elders and knowledge keepers in schools to support the well-being of Indigenous students.

The money will also be used to train educators in suicide prevention and intervention, who will then train students over 15, other teachers and parents.

Educators will also take part in culturally relevant and trauma-informed professional development.

The Manitoba Mental Health in Schools Strategy was developed alongside educators and other stakeholders, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said at the news conference.

"Our goal is to build upon what we know works well for our students, teachers and our communities," she said.

The $1 million announcement is in addition to $2.5 million the province promised last year.