'Back in School' project explores COVID diagnosis

Demetri Garcia describes the experience of going back to his seventh grade classroom after a month in COVID-19 quarantine as being akin to his stomach "collapsing in on itself."

"I got into the classroom, and saw my classmates, who all said: 'Welcome back!' and it made my stomach feel even worse. I sat down in my chair, tried not to look at them, and stayed silent because of the sheer fear of being back," the 12-year-old wrote in a recent non-fiction narrative assignment at River Heights School in Winnipeg.

