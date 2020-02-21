Bachman Cummings to headline Manitoba 150 celebration concert

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman will help Manitobans ring in the province's 150th birthday by headlining the Unite 150 concert this summer.

The free concert, in front of the legislature on June 25, will bring the two Winnipeg musicians together again under the name Bachman Cummings, the Manitoba 150 host committee said in a news release Friday.

The two have graced stages all over the world, together in The Guess Who, and separately in Bachman-Turner Overdrive and as solo acts. They were behind hits such as American Woman and These Eyes.

"We're the two guys who wrote and sang these songs, and I think people know that and want to hear the real thing. Bachman Cummings are out there delivering that," Burton said.

"Not all artists are lucky enough to have this kind of staying power. Randy and I are able to touch Guess Who, BTO and Cummings solo stuff. We still have an audience that wants to hear those songs done by the original guys."

The stop in Winnipeg is part of their North American tour.

Manitoba 150's host committee says it will announce more of the performers at a later date.