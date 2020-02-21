Bachman Cummings to headline Manitoba 150 celebration concert
'Not all artists are lucky enough to have this kind of staying power,' Burton Cummings says
Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman will help Manitobans ring in the province's 150th birthday by headlining the Unite 150 concert this summer.
The free concert, in front of the legislature on June 25, will bring the two Winnipeg musicians together again under the name Bachman Cummings, the Manitoba 150 host committee said in a news release Friday.
The two have graced stages all over the world, together in The Guess Who, and separately in Bachman-Turner Overdrive and as solo acts. They were behind hits such as American Woman and These Eyes.
"We're the two guys who wrote and sang these songs, and I think people know that and want to hear the real thing. Bachman Cummings are out there delivering that," Burton said.
"Not all artists are lucky enough to have this kind of staying power. Randy and I are able to touch Guess Who, BTO and Cummings solo stuff. We still have an audience that wants to hear those songs done by the original guys."
The stop in Winnipeg is part of their North American tour.
Manitoba 150's host committee says it will announce more of the performers at a later date.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.