Injured baby in Silver Heights dies, suspect later found dead: Winnipeg police

A baby found injured in Silver Heights died shortly after, and the suspect is also dead, according to Winnipeg police.

The three-month-old baby died after being taken to hospital with serious injuries mid-day July 28, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

A man who was a suspect in the child's serious abuse and subsequent death was found dead on Friday in the same place where the initial attack happened.

Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.

Const. Rob Carver told CBC News he was a "close biological relative" of the baby.

Carver said the exact location of the attack on the baby and the man's death isn't being released to "provide shelter" for the biological parent.

Carver said police won't release how the baby died.

The Child Abuse Unit conducted this investigation.

