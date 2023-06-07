Oh deer! Fawn found on Winnipeg school grounds provides adorable learning opportunity

Students and staff of a Winnipeg school are still fawning over a close encounter with a baby deer last week, but a school counsellor says it was about more than being so close to such a cute animal.

On Friday, students came across a newly birthed fawn on the grounds of École Viscount Alexander in the Wildwood neighbourhood.

"I was very shocked at first because like, it's not every day that you just see a baby deer in your school," said Grade 6 student Obehi Okhiria.

"I was looking around for its parent to see if it was anywhere around. So I would go back and give it time to collect its child, but I couldn't find it."

At first, students and staff assumed the fawn had been abandoned, said Landon Gibson, a school counsellor. But what followed was a day of learning about and understanding how to respect the vulnerable animal.

First, everyone hopped into action to make sure the fawn was safe.

Staff and students at École Viscount Alexander set up cones and a sign around a fawn that was found outside the school last week to keep people away from it. (Submitted by Landon Gibson)

"I ran to the gym, I gathered up all the orange cones I could find and I had a few students helping and we just sort of marked out a space. We weren't being scientific, we just were like, 'Oh, this feels like enough space,'" Gibson said.

"We didn't want there to be so many people in the area that the baby would start to feel distressed or stressed out."

Members of the school community started researching and soon realized that the mother had left her baby there intentionally.

"This is kind of typical, that deer birth their babies in places that are inhabited by lots of people to protect them from predators. And the mothers hangs out further away so that her scent draws predators away from the baby," said Gibson.

Once the school community understood what was going on, Gibson fashioned a sign to make sure people knew that the mother was coming back to feed the baby.

Grade 6 student Obehi said she did her part by talking to fellow students about the animal.

"I made sure that no one touched it — because people wanted to touch the deer a lot because it was, like, a cute little thing," she said.

On Friday evening when no one was at the school, members of the surrounding community kept an eye on the fawn and shared updates with the school community, Gibson said.

Although the deer was only on the school grounds for one school day before the mother came back and they made their way into a nearby forested area, Gibson said she'll never forget the experience.

"It was a happy ending," she said.

"It was a lovely experience where students and staff and community members ... everyone was kind of working together and learning together, which is really fun."