Baby dies in foster care in Winnipeg

A three-month-old baby has died while in foster care in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police confirm the child was a female and died Monday morning.

They provided no additional information, saying investigators are looking into the incident. There is no word on any charges.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs' Women's Council and the First Nations Family Advocate Office are hosting a news conference with the child's family at 2 p.m. in Winnipeg.

The AMC says the family has requested to share its story and concerns.