Jury trial looms for Manitoba women arrested in U.S. cocaine conspiracy

Two Manitoba women accused in a sizeable international cocaine trafficking case are slated to face a May jury trial in South Dakota.

Brittany Babiuk and Bethlehem Shah face the prospect of spending years in U.S. federal prison if found guilty in connection with an August 2018 police seizure of nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine during a highway traffic stop near Spearfish, S.D.

The women are suspected of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Babiuk faces an additional count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The felonies, if proven, carry with them penalties of up to 10 years in prison, along with hefty cash fines.

The Rapid City Journal reported Babiuk was arrested after being pulled over for driving erratically. A search of the vehicle led to the cocaine seizure from suitcases inside it.

Babiuk allegedly told police she was driving the drugs from Los Angeles to Fargo, N.D. in exchange for $10,000, media reports stated, quoting a sworn police statement setting out their case.

Shah was arrested after she allegedly arrived in Spearfish at Babiuk's request to help her transport and deliver the drugs, according to the reports.

Shah was granted bail just before the New Year despite the opposition of prosecutors, who claimed she was a risk to not show up for trial.

"The defendant's flight risk is substantial. She lived in Ethiopia for a large portion of her life and has lived in Canada since that time," Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina Nelson wrote in a court document opposing Shah's request for release.

"She has aside from drug-related connections … shown no ties to South Dakota," Nelson said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman agreed to release Shah into the custody of her mother, a Winnipeg lawyer, upon finding an approved residence in South Dakota.

Shah was also ordered to not leave South Dakota without court approval, surrender her passport and wear an electronic monitoring device.

Babiuk remains in custody. Her request for release to a women's transitional home in Rapid City was denied Jan. 4.

A jury trial is currently set to take place in Rapid City on May 21.