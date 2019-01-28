More babies mean more nurses being hired at HSC and St. Boniface Hospital

More babies are on the way so the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is adding nurses to its obstetrics units.

The birth rate at Winnipeg Regional Health Authority facilities has jumped by more than eight per cent since 2011, officials say.

If that increase continues, deliveries could rise to more than 12,000 in the next year.

The province is providing an extra $2.3 million to Winnipeg's two obstetrics units, at St. Boniface Hospital and Health Sciences Centre.

The extra money will pay for an additional nurse around the clock at HSC and two at St. Boniface.