Suspects in B.C. homicide of young couple may be in northern Manitoba, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP say they have reason to believe two suspects in the homicides of a young tourist couple gunned down in British Columbia last week, as well as in the suspicious death of another man, have been spotted in northeastern Manitoba.

Police issued the public safety bulletin shortly after 4:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

RCMP say Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, "may be in Manitoba and are considered dangerous." Police believe they were recently in the area of Gillam, Man. — almost 750 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Police ask anyone who spots the pair to call 911 or local police immediately, but to avoid confronting the men.

RCMP would not elaborate further as their investigation is ongoing.

PUBLIC SAFETY - Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky MAY be in Manitoba and are considered dangerous. We have reasons to believe they were recently in the Gillam area. If you spot them - take no actions – do not approach – call 911 or your local police immediately. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/yh2yV78oZd">pic.twitter.com/yh2yV78oZd</a> —@rcmpmb

On Tuesday, police said that McLeod and Schmegelsky — two lifelong friends — are suspected of shooting Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24. They were days into a three-week road trip when they were killed.

The couple's bodies were discovered along the side of the Alaska Highway south of a popular hot springs tourist destination on July 15.

Four days after the bodies of Fowler and Deese were found, McLeod and Schmegelsky's burnt-out truck was discovered near the community of Dease Lake, B.C., more than 470 kilometres away from the first crime scene.

They are also suspects in the suspicious death of an unidentified man in his 50s or 60s who was found two kilometres south of the burnt truck.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were initially considered to be missing persons. Their families hadn't heard from them in days and said the pair, friends since elementary school, had been travelling to Whitehorse from their homes in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in search of work.

Police said Schmegelsky and McLeod were spotted in Saskatchewan and believed to be travelling in a grey 2011 Toyota RAV4. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Earlier Tuesday, RCMP said the friends had last been spotted more than 24 hours previous in northern Saskatchewan. They were seen at the time driving a grey 2011 Toyota RAV4.

Both McLeod and Schmegelsky are described as six feet, four inches tall and around 169 pounds.

McLeod has dark brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. Schmegelsky has sandy brown hair, but RCMP say the two may have changed their appearances.