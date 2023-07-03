Winnipeg Jets forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby signs 2-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year contract.

The contract is a two-way contract in 2023-24 and is worth $775,000 US a year at the NHL level.

The 25-year-old from Stockholm had six goals and eight assists in 50 games with Winnipeg last season.

Jonsson-Fjallby, who was claimed off waivers from Washington on Oct. 10, also had three goals and an assist in four games with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

Jonsson-Fjallby has eight goals, 10 assists and 12 penalty minutes in 73 career NHL games with Washington and Winnipeg.

Internationally, he had two goals and two assists at the 2018 world junior championship to help Sweden claim the silver medal.