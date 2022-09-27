Avian flu means fresh turkeys scarce in Manitoba this Thanksgiving weekend

Anyone hoping to prepare a fresh turkey this Thanksgiving may struggle to find a bird, owing to the devastating impact of avian influenza on commercial poultry productions in Manitoba, but producers say there are enough frozen turkeys for everyone.

An estimated 191,000 birds in Manitoba have been infected with the H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The infected birds were distributed across 16 premises, and were mostly limited to commercial poultry farms.

Helga Wheddon, the general manager of the industry group Manitoba Turkey Producers, said the issue has affected the turkey industry across Canada, meaning supplies of fresh turkeys in stores for Thanksgiving will be lower than usual.

Wheddon said the shortage is limited to fresh turkeys.

"The frozen inventory will be adequate to ensure that there will be turkey available right across Canada for those who are hoping to enjoy one over the Thanksgiving weekend," she said.

Consumers not happy

Michael Ploszay, a butcher with Family Foods in Winnipeg, said the shortage has affected his business.

He said they only received 20 per cent of their order for fresh turkey this year.

"The consumer is not happy," Ploszay told CBC Manitoba Up to Speed host Faith Fundal in an interview Friday.

Turkeys are "a front-page item," he said.

"It's Thanksgiving. You buy your turkey and you kind of build your meal around it.… [Customers] don't wanna hear a story, they want their turkey."

Ploszay said there are alternatives for those who can't get fresh turkeys, but may not want a frozen turkey.

"Honestly, a lot of people have been buying prime rib today. I am selling a lot of prime rib roasts today," Ploszay told Fundal.

He said sales of frozen turkey rolls have also increased.

Frozen versus fresh

Wheddon said fresh and frozen turkeys are virtually indistinguishable in terms of quality.

"Both products are generally Grade A birds, so it would just be the difference in the packaging," she said. "How meat products are frozen, it's done very well."

Helga Wheddon, the general manager at Manitoba Turkey Producers, says the quality of a frozen turkey is just as good as a fresh one. (Bree Fowler/The Associated Press)

She said traditionally, frozen turkeys have been a staple for most consumers, but the demand for fresh turkey has increased in recent years.

One of the major deciding factors for consumers choosing fresh turkeys may be because it saves time.

"The thing with the fresh product is that it obviously doesn't have to be thawed … you just open it up and it's ready to go," she said.

This year, consumers this year will need to factor thawing time into their meal preparation, Wheddon said.