Autopac revenue secretly diverted away from rebates, rate reduction

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government approved a covert plan to divert $113 million in excess Autopac revenue — which by law should have been used for a rate reduction or rebate — to avoid having to pay for rising costs at driver and vehicle licensing.

The plan to divert excess revenue, which has never been publicly disclosed, was devised by senior management at Manitoba Public Insurance in 2020 and approved by both the Tory-appointed board and Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton earlier this year.

