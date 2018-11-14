Thieves break into auto repair business, steal vehicles and tools

Winnipeg police have released images from surveillance video of two people who broke into an auto repair shop and stole two vehicles.

The break-in at the business on Grey Street, just off Munroe Avenue in the city's East Kildonan neighbourhood, happened Oct. 23 around 5:45 a.m.

The theft was captured on video surveillance but police have not been able to identify the pair. They're releasing some images in the hopes the public can help out.

Police have released these images from surveillance video, hoping to identify two people who broke into an auto repair garage in October. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The two pried open the front door of the business and once inside, took a number of keys and tools. They then used the keys to steal two vehicles, which have since been recovered.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).