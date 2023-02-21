I have autism. They call me weirdo: Sisler student's short video explores neurodiversity

When a cool idea pops into Mark Mariano's mind, it's easy for him to go down a rabbit hole, his mind swirling with thoughts.

At school, at home, or out and about, Mariano gets distracted. He goes off topic, and can be socially awkward. That's how his autism affects him.

"Sometimes it's hard for me to focus when I have an interesting idea come up," said Mariano. "I just drop whatever I am doing because my ideas are more interesting."

"A lot of people don't understand this aspect of me at all and they just see me as a weirdo," he said.

Winnipegger Mark Mariano has a constant companion, his autism. His neurodiversity is depicted in his new short film as a masked menace who derails his thoughts and sends him on tangents. (Mark Mariano)

Being a so-called weirdo is at the heart of Mariano's new short film Me versus Autism. In imagined fight scenes and in awkward group interactions, Mariano lays bare his struggles with feeling understood and accepted.

Mariano created the film with fellow students Gino Villaceran and Beryl Constantino. It was produced as part of CBC Manitoba's Project POV: Sisler Create, an ongoing video storytelling collaboration with the post-high school program. The Sisler Create program offers multimedia training and experience.

Meet the filmmakers

Mark Mariano is a student filmmaker interested in camera, editing, sound editing, motion graphics, acting, voice acting and stunt performing. (Carmen Acuna)

Beryl Costantini is a filmmaker who thrives working on collaborative projects. He has been video editing for three years. He also enjoys basketball, his drum kit, acting and films. (Carmen Acuna)

Gino Villaceran graduated from Argyle high school in 2022 and specializes in editing and setting the pace of a story. He loves writing scripts, being behind the camera, acting and editing clips. (Submitted by Carmen Acuna)

More about Project POV: Sisler Create

CBC Manitoba's Project POV: Sisler Create is a new storytelling collaboration that partners filmmaking students with CBC journalists to produce short videos.

During fall 2022, CBC journalists taught storytelling and led producing workshops over several weeks to filmmaking students at the Create program at Sisler High School.

The post-high school program focuses on education and career pathways into the creative industries. Students can take courses in animation, film, game design, visual effects, graphic design and interactive digital media.