Winnipeg police arrest suspect in West Broadway homicide

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 24-year-old man in the West Broadway neighbourhood.

Austin Mark Chief died after he was shot on Broadway, between Spence and Sherbrook Streets, in the early morning on June 12.

On Aug. 2, investigators went to the Manitoba Youth Centre, where Denzel Seth Wood was being held, and arrested him.

Wood, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in Chief's death. He remains in custody.

The homicide unit continues to investigate Chief's killing. Anyone with information or video surveillance from the area can call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.