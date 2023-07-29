Keeping the agriculture and rodeo tradition going

Racing tractors, thrashing wheat and bucking broncs are at the heart of a long-standing festival celebrating agriculture in Southwestern Manitoba.

Volunteer Sorina Roy, 18, has been a regular at the Manitoba Threshermen's Reunion and Stampede since she was three weeks old. Her grandfather John Paul Roy helped start the show with a couple of buddies more than six decades ago in Austin, about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

It's been good to see the next generation of volunteers stepping up to keep Thresherman's alive, Sorina's mom Cathy Roy said.

"They have to get into it or we're going to lose this place. It's just going to turn into old tractors in a yard," Cathy said. "I don't want that."

Sorina, left, and Cathy Roy stand by a tractor built by John Paul Roy, who helped start Threshermen's 67 years ago. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Theshermen's began with a track and a few tractors in a parade. Now in its 67th year, it's become one of the largest farm heritage festivals in the country. Sorina said it grew through community support into the expansive four-day show it is today — in 2016 it set the Guinness World Record for most antique threshing machines operating at once.

The show, hosted by the Manitoba Agricultural Museum, attracts visitors from across North America who can explore a historic Homesteader's Village, check out antique tractors, try their hand at threshing and end the night watching the competitive rodeo.

Sorina, who lives in Brandon about 220 kilometres west of Winnipeg, said volunteering at Threshermen's with her massive extended family helps them stay connected to their heritage and the legacy her granddad helped create. She even has her own antique tractor she brings to the show.

Sorina's goal is to inspire other young people to volunteer and come to the show so it can continue for years to come.

Chloe Frisk, from Moosomin, Sask., located about 220 kilometres east of Winnipeg, gets ready to rodeo with Boujee. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Cathy said her daughter's been successful.

"She's been trying to force her friends out here and they're actually coming out on their own now," Cathy said with a laugh. "They're following her around. And next year, now that they have jobs because they've all graduated, they're actually going to book time off to come out and volunteer more."

Laramie Collen, from Virden, Man. located about 280 kilometres west of Winnipeg, prepares to enter the rodeo arena. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Generations make the show possible

Just like Sorina, Cathy has been coming to the show for most of her life. She was a one-year-old when she went to her first Threshermen's.

"My dad was such a big part of this place, it's just another family to me," Cathy said.

A bareback cowboy holds on to his bronc. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The Roy's camp with their friends and family every year for Threshermen's. It is a tight-knit community that helps her kids stay connected to agriculture, Cathy said. Their camp sits nestled in the heart of the site and acts as a reunion space for agricultural lovers every year.

Cameron Lang, from Australia, recovers after being thrown from a horse in the rodeo. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Sorina said it's been neat to grow up with others who volunteer or compete at Thresherman's.

Carlie Bowditch, from Sylvania, Sask., located 280 kilometers north of Regina, warms up before the rodeo. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"They've been here as long as I have," Sorina said, adding now it's up to her generation to keep the rodeo and reunion alive.

Peyton Hawtin arrives at The Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion & Stampede rodeo camping area. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Jerry Doucette, rodeo organizer and chair of the rodeo committee has been in the arena for 58 years. His son Dustin has been following in his footsteps to keep the Western spirit alive.

"I think families get together and do that sort of thing ... it's almost a heritage," Jerry said.

Bringing Threshermen's to life gives people a glimpse into agriculture and livestock work. It can also inspire a new appreciation for rodeo sports and farming for the next generation.

Reese Denbow, from Souris, Man., located 250 kilometres west of Winnipeg, relaxes with her dog Roxy before the rodeo. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"There's so many things here that you can get interested in, so I can see a young person coming here and liking one thing more than the other. And if you've got a half a dozen things or a dozen things going on, there's more choices for them," Jerry said.

Cowboys stand by the rodeo chutes. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

His son Dustin is the shoot boss, working with animals and cowboys to make sure everything runs smoothly, and sits on the rodeo committee.

Chase Spencer, from Carnduff, Sask., located 280 kilometres south of Regina, practices roping. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

He was introduced to the rodeo life by his dad. Dustin said he started on the bottom rung of the ladder and slowly worked his way up along with others who are still hitting the dirt this year.

"It is kind of nice to have the hometown rodeo," Dustin said. "A lot of the guys that are coming up and helping with the stock, their dads did the same or their grandparents or uncle."

A woman ropes a calf in the breakaway roping competition. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Connecting the past to the future

Sorina said her goal is to keep going to the show and bringing more people with her each year so they can learn about and experience agriculture.

A cowboy saddles up in the bull chute. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

She's working to keep the volunteer base strong and is now recruiting her friends to help at the Threshermen's reunion. Sorina said they're also falling in love with the show.

A cowboy is thrown from the bull. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"I don't think I'll stop coming here," Sorina said. "I want to continue it."

Thresherman's, which kicked off on Thursday, runs through the weekend.