Man killed, 2 others seriously injured in T-bone collision on Highway 1 near Austin, Man.

A 55-year-old man died after his vehicle was hit as it turned from Springbrook Road onto Highway 1 on Thursday afternoon, RCMP say.

Two other men were injured in the two-vehicle crash, though all three were wearing seatbelts and none had been drinking alcohol, Mounties said in a news release on Friday morning.

Portage la Prairie RCMP got a report of the collision near Austin, which is nearly 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg in the North Norfolk municipality, around 4:10 p.m., the release said.

RCMP said an 83-year-old passenger who was in the vehicle with the 55-year-old was airlifted to hospital. He had serious but not life-threatening injuries, the release said. A STARS helicopter took the senior to hospital in stable condition, a spokesperson for the air ambulance service said on Thursday.

Both men are from Decker, about 265 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle, who is from the RM of North Norfolk, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Portage la Prairie RCMP and a traffic analyst are investigating.

The crash shut down westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway until after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Video taken by someone in a passing car showed a vehicle at the accident scene with smashed windows, a caved-in roof and a destroyed front bumper.